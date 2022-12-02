Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] is -42.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] gained 10.83% or 0.38 points to close at $3.89 with a heavy trading volume of 2913660 shares. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Equinox Gold Announces At-the-Market Offering, Files Base Shelf Prospectus.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 21, 2022 (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) providing for an at-the-market equity offering program (“ATM”) with BMO Capital Markets (“BMO”) and National Bank Financial (“NBF”), and their respective affiliates (collectively, the “Agents”).

The ATM will allow Equinox Gold, through the Agents, to offer and sell from time to time in Canada and the United States through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the NYSE American (“NYSE-A”) such number of common shares as would have an aggregate offering price of up to US$100 million. Sales of the common shares, if any, will be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions and an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415 under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including sales made by the Agents directly on the TSX, the NYSE-A or any other trading market for common shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The common shares that may be issued by the Company under the ATM have been conditionally approved for listing on the TSX and have been approved for listing on the NYSE-A.

It opened the trading session at $3.62, the shares rose to $3.90 and dropped to $3.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQX points out that the company has recorded -38.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, EQX reached to a volume of 2913660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for EQX stock

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.46. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.20 and a Gross Margin at +19.69. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.53.

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of -0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.