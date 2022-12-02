Dollar General Corporation [DG] moved down -7.56: Why It’s Important

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] closed the trading session at $236.34 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $230.33, while the highest price level was $240.00. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Dollar General Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Updates Financial Guidance and Real Estate Growth Plan for Fiscal Year 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.22 percent and weekly performance of -7.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, DG reached to a volume of 8214538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $269.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $258, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 7.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

DG stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.95 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.82, while it was recorded at 251.04 for the last single week of trading, and 237.22 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 11.42%.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,870 million, or 93.20% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,085,157, which is approximately 0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,844,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 billion in DG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.2 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -28.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

608 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 14,629,899 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 18,057,654 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 174,091,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,779,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,102,589 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,494,707 shares during the same period.