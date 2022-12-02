DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell -43.65% so far this year. What now?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] surged by $1.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $31.50 during the day while it closed the day at $31.44. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Net sales decreased (8.9%) to $947 million, organic sales decreased (0.7%).

GAAP EPS loss of ($5.01), adjusted EPS of $0.41 down (31.5%) year-over-year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock has also gained 1.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XRAY stock has declined by -2.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.78% and lost -43.65% year-on date.

The market cap for XRAY stock reached $6.62 billion, with 214.90 million shares outstanding and 213.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 2861125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $34.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $58 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.66, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 37.86 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.91 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 3.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,770 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,732,513, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,937,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.96 million in XRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $415.95 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 3.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 27,927,560 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 21,319,059 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 166,075,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,322,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,120,648 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,495,124 shares during the same period.