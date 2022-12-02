Craig Hallum slashes price target on eHealth Inc. [EHTH] – find out why.

eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.762 during the day while it closed the day at $4.42. The company report on November 22, 2022 that eHealth’s AEP Snapshot Report Highlights Average Costs and Plan Selection Trends During Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period.

Average premiums for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans are up for the first time in four years.

Demand for $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans may have crested.

eHealth Inc. stock has also gained 48.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EHTH stock has declined by -25.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.11% and lost -82.67% year-on date.

The market cap for EHTH stock reached $125.62 million, with 27.35 million shares outstanding and 25.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 835.45K shares, EHTH reached a trading volume of 4885633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eHealth Inc. [EHTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHTH shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHTH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for eHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for eHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on EHTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eHealth Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80.

EHTH stock trade performance evaluation

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.32. With this latest performance, EHTH shares gained by 64.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.34 for eHealth Inc. [EHTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

eHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 76.80% of EHTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHTH stocks are: STARBOARD VALUE LP with ownership of 2,198,117, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, holding 1,977,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.74 million in EHTH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.57 million in EHTH stock with ownership of nearly -53.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH] by around 5,083,989 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,151,617 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,513,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,749,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHTH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,973,654 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,146,470 shares during the same period.