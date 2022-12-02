Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $5

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE: CYH] price plunged by -1.75 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Community Health Systems to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) today announced that management will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference to be held November 28 – 30, 2022, at The Boca Raton hotel in Boca Raton, Florida.

The investor presentation will begin at 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, 9:50 a.m. Central time, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and will be available to investors via a live audio webcast. A link to the broadcast can be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.chs.net, and a replay will be available using that same link.

A sum of 3176843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Community Health Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $3.64 and dropped to a low of $3.35 until finishing in the latest session at $3.37.

The one-year CYH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.56. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $5.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Community Health Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CYH stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CYH shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.20 for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Community Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Community Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Community Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CYH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems Inc. go to -9.72%.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $371 million, or 82.40% of CYH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,920,406, which is approximately -0.149% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 8,841,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.8 million in CYH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.91 million in CYH stock with ownership of nearly -9.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Community Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH] by around 16,365,727 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 25,508,647 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 68,088,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,962,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYH stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,087,114 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,239,415 shares during the same period.