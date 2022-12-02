CME Group Inc. [CME] moved up 0.79: Why It’s Important

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] price surged by 0.79 percent to reach at $1.4. The company report on December 1, 2022 that CME Group and CF Benchmarks to Launch Three New DeFi Reference Rates and Real-Time Indices on December 19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, and CF Benchmarks, the leading provider of cryptocurrency benchmark indices, today announced plans to launch three new DeFi reference rates and real-time indices, which will be calculated and published daily by CF Benchmarks, beginning December 19.

These reference rates and indices are not tradable futures products. They include the following:.

A sum of 3245193 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. CME Group Inc. shares reached a high of $179.42 and dropped to a low of $176.975 until finishing in the latest session at $177.90.

The one-year CME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.63. The average equity rating for CME stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $208.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $171, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Sell rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 1186.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CME Stock Performance Analysis:

CME Group Inc. [CME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.51, while it was recorded at 175.47 for the last single week of trading, and 203.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CME Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.40 and a Gross Margin at +79.39. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64.

CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 7.66%.

CME Group Inc. [CME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,390 million, or 88.30% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,767,510, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,226,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.36 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly -0.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CME Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 539 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 15,187,413 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 14,606,298 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 281,561,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,355,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,526,587 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,118,788 shares during the same period.