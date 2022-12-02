Citigroup slashes price target on ADT Inc. [ADT] – find out why.

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] closed the trading session at $9.68 on 12/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.315, while the highest price level was $9.70. The company report on November 3, 2022 that ADT Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Continued sequential and year-over-year improvement in revenue, up 22% versus prior year.

Strong customer satisfaction with a third consecutive quarter of record high customer retention and recurring monthly revenue balance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.10 percent and weekly performance of 7.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, ADT reached to a volume of 5066085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ADT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

ADT stock trade performance evaluation

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, ADT shares gained by 14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.91 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADT Inc. [ADT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 3.50%.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,527 million, or 90.70% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MGG INVESTMENT GROUP LP, holding 25,479,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.64 million in ADT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $195.65 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly -0.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 13,473,722 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 17,604,012 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 746,461,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,538,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,666,644 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,785,260 shares during the same period.