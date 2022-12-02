Canaccord Genuity lifts Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.82%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Eldorado Gold Reports Q3 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Over the last 12 months, EGO stock dropped by -3.78%. The one-year Eldorado Gold Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.87. The average equity rating for EGO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.54 billion, with 183.78 million shares outstanding and 160.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, EGO stock reached a trading volume of 3402525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGO shares is $9.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on EGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

EGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 37.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.50 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eldorado Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

EGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 10.90%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $911 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 22,155,728, which is approximately 26.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,788,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.02 million in EGO stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $82.34 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly 16.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 10,401,944 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 13,481,257 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 84,748,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,631,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,218 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,035,945 shares during the same period.