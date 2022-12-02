Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] Stock trading around $46.73 per share: What’s Next?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] plunged by -$0.42 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.53 during the day while it closed the day at $46.73. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Brookfield Asset Management Selects AWS to Enhance Its Renewable Energy Operations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Global investment leader selects AWS as a preferred cloud provider to gain business insights, improve workplace safety, and automate hydroelectric, wind, and solar operations.

Brookfield Renewable agrees to provide clean energy capacity to power Amazon’s operations on three continents.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock has also gained 2.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAM stock has declined by -1.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.03% and lost -22.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BAM stock reached $71.95 billion, with 1.56 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 3333410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $59.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $68.50 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 52 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.34.

BAM stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.99, while it was recorded at 46.15 for the last single week of trading, and 48.24 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 17.48%.