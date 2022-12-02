BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] is 5.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] loss -5.99% on the last trading session, reaching $70.73 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that BJ’s Wholesale Club Announces Retail Media Program: BJ’s Media Edge™.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BJ’s Media Edge™ offers a comprehensive portfolio of advertising solutions, helping brands drive business growth and brand engagement.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announces the launch of its retail media program, BJ’s Media Edge™, using Microsoft PromoteIQ. The program offers brands a comprehensive advertising solution to connect with BJ’s members.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. represents 134.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.66 billion with the latest information. BJ stock price has been found in the range of $69.50 to $73.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, BJ reached a trading volume of 3665294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $81.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $70 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BJ shares from 69 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 33.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BJ stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, BJ shares dropped by -9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.39, while it was recorded at 73.84 for the last single week of trading, and 68.22 for the last 200 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]

There are presently around $9,039 million, or 96.70% of BJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,614,836, which is approximately 0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,476,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $811.73 million in BJ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $556.18 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly -29.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

264 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 12,918,070 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 18,957,964 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 95,918,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,794,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,905 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,022,899 shares during the same period.