Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Revenue clocked in at $234.00 million, down -88.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a low on 12/01/22, posting a -0.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.58. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Bitfarms Provides November 2022 Production and Mining Operations Update.

– 453 BTC mined in November and expects to exceed 5,000 BTC mined in 2022 — Month-end capacity 182 megawatts, up 72% from November 2021 — To present at upcoming investor conferences -.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4934111 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 9.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.26%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $150.14 million, with 210.38 million shares outstanding and 180.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 4934111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -38.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8881, while it was recorded at 0.5859 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8894 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $17 million, or 17.69% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,583,117, which is approximately 18.59% of the company’s market cap and around 9.54% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,436,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $1.13 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 34.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 5,742,592 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,129,299 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,852,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,724,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 897,185 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,603 shares during the same period.