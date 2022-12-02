Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] fell -92.46% so far this year. What now?

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] gained 5.77% or 0.03 points to close at $0.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2959526 shares. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Astra Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Astra also announced 2371 cumulative committed orders of the Astra Spacecraft Engine™, an increase of 130% since June 30, 2022, and that it has completed delivery of two full programs.

It opened the trading session at $0.51, the shares rose to $0.5399 and dropped to $0.5011, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASTR points out that the company has recorded -79.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, ASTR reached to a volume of 2959526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for ASTR stock

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, ASTR shares dropped by -14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5674, while it was recorded at 0.5058 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8995 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $48 million, or 43.80% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: ACME, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,702,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.07 million in ASTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.47 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 49.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 15,568,565 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 20,782,809 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,590,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,941,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,569,250 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,482 shares during the same period.