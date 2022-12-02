Argus slashes price target on Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] – find out why.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [NYSE: WWW] traded at a low on 12/01/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.20. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Wolverine and Metallica Scholars Take Center Stage with a New Limited-Edition Collection for Giving Tuesday.

The third, co-branded collection will benefit the next generation of skilled trade workers.

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing brand, and Metallica Scholars, the major workforce education initiative within Metallica’s foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), are joining forces for the third consecutive year to fund trade education programs for the next generation of skilled workers. This launch introduces collectible artwork from Brandon Heart, the talent behind the Metallica artwork showcased to benefit All Within My Hands in previous projects.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2588863 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at 3.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.96%.

The market cap for WWW stock reached $905.86 million, with 78.70 million shares outstanding and 76.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, WWW reached a trading volume of 2588863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WWW shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $23, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WWW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolverine World Wide Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for WWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

How has WWW stock performed recently?

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, WWW shares dropped by -35.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.93, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.78 for the last 200 days.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.54. Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86.

Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wolverine World Wide Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wolverine World Wide Inc. [WWW]

There are presently around $868 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,003,433, which is approximately -2.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,120,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.15 million in WWW stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $79.91 million in WWW stock with ownership of nearly 3.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wolverine World Wide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Wolverine World Wide Inc. [NYSE:WWW] by around 3,472,982 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 4,633,637 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 69,427,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,533,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWW stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,512,249 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 539,236 shares during the same period.