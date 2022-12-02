Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] is 35.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.64%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that ADM to Present at 2022 BMO Capital Markets Growth & ESG Conference.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) will present at the 2022 BMO Capital Markets Growth & ESG Conference on Monday, Dec. 5. Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar and Chief Sustainability Officer Alison Taylor will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live at www.adm.com/webcast. A replay will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com/webcast.

Over the last 12 months, ADM stock rose by 47.72%. The one-year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.75. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.63 billion, with 561.00 million shares outstanding and 546.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, ADM stock reached a trading volume of 5137005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $100.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $80 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.63, while it was recorded at 95.78 for the last single week of trading, and 86.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 8.90%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,188 million, or 81.90% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,966,053, which is approximately 0.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.03 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 0.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 15,082,336 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 19,253,995 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 405,744,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,081,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,772,744 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 3,383,634 shares during the same period.