Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] fell -6.04% so far this year. What now?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] traded at a high on 12/01/22, posting a 4.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.74. The company report on November 3, 2022 that ATEC Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Total revenue grew 43% to $90 million, including surgical revenue growth of 53%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2437624 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at 4.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.73%.

The market cap for ATEC stock reached $1.12 billion, with 104.80 million shares outstanding and 68.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 745.09K shares, ATEC reached a trading volume of 2437624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $16.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50.

How has ATEC stock performed recently?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.99. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.60, while it was recorded at 10.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]

There are presently around $536 million, or 49.90% of ATEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,944,209, which is approximately -0.105% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,502,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.62 million in ATEC stocks shares; and FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $31.95 million in ATEC stock with ownership of nearly 1.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEC] by around 4,453,686 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,716,472 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 40,769,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,939,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 938,206 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 959,955 shares during the same period.