1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Is Currently -0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 2, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 815,000, a 14% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 775,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 40,000.

Third Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $261.4 Million, a 73% Increase Year-Over-Year.

A sum of 2624614 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.11M shares. 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $17.00 and dropped to a low of $16.92 until finishing in the latest session at $16.98.

The one-year ONEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.67. The average equity rating for ONEM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

ONEM Stock Performance Analysis:

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.98, while it was recorded at 16.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1Life Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16.

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,743 million, or 79.80% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,277,323, which is approximately 0.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 13,612,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.14 million in ONEM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $221.88 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly -11.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 64,893,669 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 65,855,475 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,792,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,541,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,813,194 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 35,823,730 shares during the same period.