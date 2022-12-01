YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] Stock trading around $8.39 per share: What’s Next?

YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE: YPF] price plunged by -2.44 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on April 21, 2022 that YPF SA reports.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section, and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

A sum of 5080619 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. YPF Sociedad Anonima shares reached a high of $8.85 and dropped to a low of $8.27 until finishing in the latest session at $8.39.

The one-year YPF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.32. The average equity rating for YPF stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $6.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for YPF Sociedad Anonima stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on YPF stock. On December 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for YPF shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF Sociedad Anonima is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for YPF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

YPF Stock Performance Analysis:

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.17. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.44 for YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YPF Sociedad Anonima Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.19 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01.

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

YPF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF Sociedad Anonima go to 47.92%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima [YPF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $345 million, or 50.80% of YPF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 6,493,467, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 99.50% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 3,437,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.84 million in YPF stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $22.67 million in YPF stock with ownership of nearly 67.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in YPF Sociedad Anonima [NYSE:YPF] by around 18,830,512 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 8,522,022 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,753,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,105,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YPF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,927,631 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,462 shares during the same period.