why Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $215.68

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] price surged by 2.19 percent to reach at $4.66. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Union Pacific Corporation CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference.

Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Credit Suisse 10th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.

A sum of 5148981 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.34M shares. Union Pacific Corporation shares reached a high of $218.95 and dropped to a low of $210.71 until finishing in the latest session at $217.43.

The one-year UNP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.81. The average equity rating for UNP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $215.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $210 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $212 to $210, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on UNP stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UNP shares from 225 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 47.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, UNP shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.84 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.10, while it was recorded at 212.91 for the last single week of trading, and 225.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Union Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.20.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 10.95%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105,582 million, or 80.70% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,349,188, which is approximately 0.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,351,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.21 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.96 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,060 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 18,530,544 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 26,528,147 shares, while 390 investors held positions by with 440,531,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,589,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,130,013 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,511 shares during the same period.