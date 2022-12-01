why Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.75

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] price plunged by -1.74 percent to reach at -$0.74. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Nu Skin’s ageLOC LumiSpa iO Named a “New Product of the Year” in the 2022 BIG Awards.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today announced that Business Intelligence Group (BIG) named ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO a winner of a 2022 “New Product of the Year” award. The annual BIG Awards for Business recognize products and companies that bring new ideas to life and seek to change the way we all experience the world.

The ageLOC LumiSpa iO is the latest innovation from the world’s best-selling brand for beauty device systems for five consecutive years.1 In conjunction with the Nu Skin Vera TM app, LumiSpa iO unlocks a new world of personalized skincare experiences, including customized skincare options, intelligent coaching, skincare routine tracking, a selfie timeline and more.

A sum of 11269921 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 552.94K shares. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $43.48 and dropped to a low of $40.23 until finishing in the latest session at $41.71.

The one-year NUS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.49. The average equity rating for NUS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $54 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $50, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on NUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, NUS shares gained by 9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.89, while it was recorded at 40.31 for the last single week of trading, and 43.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.60 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. go to 6.81%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,863 million, or 94.60% of NUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,466,774, which is approximately 3.335% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,899,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.06 million in NUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $240.15 million in NUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:NUS] by around 1,891,081 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 2,114,103 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 40,666,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,671,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,686 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 501,334 shares during the same period.