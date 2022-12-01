why Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.53

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.37%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Nektar Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Novel PEGylated Interferon Gamma Program, NKTR-288, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

NKTR-288 upregulated MHC Class I and PD-L1 expression on tumors, enhancing anti-tumor activity when combined with anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibodies.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced the first presentation of preclinical data for NKTR-288 at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

Over the last 12 months, NKTR stock dropped by -75.13%. The one-year Nektar Therapeutics stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.19. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $550.34 million, with 187.64 million shares outstanding and 185.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, NKTR stock reached a trading volume of 5129241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $4.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $12 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on NKTR stock. On March 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 35 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.37. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -25.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.56 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -437.76 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -514.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $493 million, or 94.70% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,263,645, which is approximately 0.089% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,050,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.14 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.86 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly 12.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 14,562,484 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 21,169,399 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 140,465,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,196,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,589 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 12,875,298 shares during the same period.