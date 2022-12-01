why H World Group Limited [HTHT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.75

H World Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] closed the trading session at $38.28 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.68, while the highest price level was $39.07. The company report on November 28, 2022 that H World Group Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

A total of 8,402 hotels or 797,489 hotel rooms in operation as of September 30, 2022.

Hotel turnover1 increased 24.4% year-over-year to RMB15.2 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels AG and its subsidiaries (“DH”, or “Legacy-DH”), hotel turnover increased 21.6% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.16 percent and weekly performance of 9.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, HTHT reached to a volume of 5461051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about H World Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for H World Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for H World Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H World Group Limited is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

HTHT stock trade performance evaluation

H World Group Limited [HTHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.43. With this latest performance, HTHT shares gained by 41.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for H World Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.36, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 34.54 for the last 200 days.

H World Group Limited [HTHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H World Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +11.76. H World Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.64.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.86. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$22,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.H World Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for H World Group Limited [HTHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H World Group Limited go to 26.05%.

H World Group Limited [HTHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,634 million, or 46.70% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,884,368, which is approximately -5.404% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 15,172,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.82 million in HTHT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $492.41 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly -7.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in H World Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in H World Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 10,258,699 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,589,623 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 125,334,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,182,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,270,962 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,250 shares during the same period.