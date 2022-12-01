why Edison International [EIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.47

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] surged by $3.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $66.72 during the day while it closed the day at $66.66. The company report on November 21, 2022 that ‘Moving the Ball Forward’ on Clean Energy, Climate Equity.

Edison International

The United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, known as COP27, has been marked by discord over topics such as the struggle to maintain a commitment to global warming limits. There has also been good news, including an agreement between the United States and China to cooperate again on climate change issues.

Edison International stock has also gained 6.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EIX stock has declined by -1.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.40% and lost -2.33% year-on date.

The market cap for EIX stock reached $24.94 billion, with 382.00 million shares outstanding and 381.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, EIX reached a trading volume of 5860244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $67.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $69 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. On June 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EIX shares from 75 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

EIX stock trade performance evaluation

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.72, while it was recorded at 64.30 for the last single week of trading, and 64.99 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edison International [EIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.40%.

Edison International [EIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,611 million, or 90.50% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,704,150, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,733,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.95 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

352 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 17,658,201 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 16,053,022 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 305,486,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,198,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,717,766 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,405,941 shares during the same period.