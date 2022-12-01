why Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $147.07

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] jumped around 4.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $103.50 at the close of the session, up 4.23%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today reported 2022 third quarter financial and operating results. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss results at 9 a.m. EDT, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition, supplemental slides can be found on Chesapeake’s website at www.chk.com.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock is now 74.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHK Stock saw the intraday high of $103.92 and lowest of $99.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.93, which means current price is +68.43% above from all time high which was touched on 11/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 9132166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $147.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CHK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CHK stock performed recently?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.33, while it was recorded at 101.49 for the last single week of trading, and 91.69 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.84 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +86.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3,835.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 71.94.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 22.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

There are presently around $13,478 million, or 98.40% of CHK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 12,665,899, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,180,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in CHK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.05 billion in CHK stock with ownership of nearly 6.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 13,313,430 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 17,111,462 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 99,793,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,217,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,193,853 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,290,465 shares during the same period.