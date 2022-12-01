Wells Fargo slashes price target on Doximity Inc. [DOCS] – find out why.

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] gained 5.72% on the last trading session, reaching $33.99 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Doximity to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Raymond James Technology Investor Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that Anna Bryson, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at Raymond James Technology Investor Conference on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time/7:20 a.m Pacific Time.

Doximity Inc. represents 193.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.36 billion with the latest information. DOCS stock price has been found in the range of $31.95 to $34.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, DOCS reached a trading volume of 4811131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Doximity Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 40.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

Trading performance analysis for DOCS stock

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, DOCS shares gained by 28.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.81, while it was recorded at 32.38 for the last single week of trading, and 38.31 for the last 200 days.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.05 and a Gross Margin at +88.42. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.36.

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Doximity Inc. [DOCS]

There are presently around $3,469 million, or 96.80% of DOCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 15,656,780, which is approximately -1.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,905,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.7 million in DOCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $294.1 million in DOCS stock with ownership of nearly 13.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Doximity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Doximity Inc. [NYSE:DOCS] by around 24,777,615 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 19,832,757 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 57,434,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,044,879 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,336,665 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,282,267 shares during the same period.