Wall Street Analyst Initiated Kellogg Company [K]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] closed the trading session at $72.95 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.35, while the highest price level was $73.3822. The company report on November 21, 2022 that SAY CHEEZ! CHEEZ-IT® SNAP’D AND IHEARTRADIO GIVE FANS THE CHANCE TO SNAP THEIR HOLIDAY CARD PHOTO WITH THE BACKSTREET BOYS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.24 percent and weekly performance of 1.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, K reached to a volume of 6896676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $73.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $74, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on K stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 66 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 55.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

K stock trade performance evaluation

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.17, while it was recorded at 72.68 for the last single week of trading, and 70.14 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kellogg Company [K] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 1.64%.

Kellogg Company [K]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,788 million, or 85.70% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 56,531,838, which is approximately -1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,276,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.21 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.98 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -1.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

417 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,936,443 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 17,533,068 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 253,499,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,968,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,920,838 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,288 shares during the same period.