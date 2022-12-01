Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.59%. The company report on November 24, 2022 that Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will participate in the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

To listen to the presentation via live webcast (10.15 a.m. ET) please click this link.

Over the last 12 months, AMBP stock dropped by -52.19%. The one-year Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.87. The average equity rating for AMBP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.64 billion, with 599.80 million shares outstanding and 149.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, AMBP stock reached a trading volume of 5068609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $6.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

AMBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AMBP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 17.80%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $517 million, or 19.30% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,154,743, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 75.33% of the total institutional ownership; NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,318,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.24 million in AMBP stocks shares; and BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., currently with $26.64 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly -38.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 17,042,436 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,872,406 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 83,695,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,609,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,357,058 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,086,697 shares during the same period.