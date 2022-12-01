Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Revenue clocked in at $69.90 million, down -81.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ: TOPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 45.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.51%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Top Ships Inc. Enters Into Warrant Exercise Transaction for $4.8 Million in Gross Proceeds.

The net proceeds of the exercise of the Existing Warrants to the Company, after deducting estimated expenses and fees, are expected to be approximately $4.5 million.

Over the last 12 months, TOPS stock dropped by -86.15%. The average equity rating for TOPS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.91 million, with 2.80 million shares outstanding and 2.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, TOPS stock reached a trading volume of 23374896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Top Ships Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Top Ships Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Top Ships Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

TOPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.51. With this latest performance, TOPS shares dropped by -35.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for Top Ships Inc. [TOPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Top Ships Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.32 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. Top Ships Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76.

Top Ships Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Top Ships Inc. [TOPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of TOPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOPS stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,678, which is approximately 397.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in TOPS stocks shares; and IFP ADVISORS, INC, currently with $8000.0 in TOPS stock with ownership of nearly 1900% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Top Ships Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Top Ships Inc. [NASDAQ:TOPS] by around 30,035 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 123,781 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 115,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOPS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 123,780 shares during the same period.