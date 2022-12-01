The Clorox Company [CLX] is -14.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] gained 0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $148.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 Per Share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable Feb. 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 25, 2023.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.

The Clorox Company represents 123.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.57 billion with the latest information. CLX stock price has been found in the range of $145.03 to $149.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, CLX reached a trading volume of 5128633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Clorox Company [CLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $134.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 178.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CLX stock

The Clorox Company [CLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.34 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.37, while it was recorded at 148.74 for the last single week of trading, and 142.15 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +35.05. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 95.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.40.

The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 13.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Clorox Company [CLX]

There are presently around $14,948 million, or 82.20% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,946,731, which is approximately -0.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,964,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.28 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly -3.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Clorox Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 4,381,390 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 5,918,493 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 90,257,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,557,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,409 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,010,923 shares during the same period.