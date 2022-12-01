The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] moved up 2.36: Why It’s Important

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 2.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.90. The company report on November 14, 2022 that BNY Mellon to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on January 13, 2023.

BNY Mellon will report financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 on Friday, January 13, 2023. Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon’s website at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET, and management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6042324 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 1.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $36.90 billion, with 811.30 million shares outstanding and 806.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 6042324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $54 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $51.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BK stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 70 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 202.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.89.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.64, while it was recorded at 45.34 for the last single week of trading, and 44.73 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 6.16%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $31,251 million, or 85.60% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,626,336, which is approximately 1.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,931,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.86 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -14.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

473 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 32,016,779 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 30,437,563 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 618,392,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 680,846,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,845,106 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,448,137 shares during the same period.