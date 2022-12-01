Splunk Inc. [SPLK] Stock trading around $77.68 per share: What’s Next?

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.44%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Splunk Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total Revenues Grew 40%; Cloud Revenue up 54%.

Over the last 12 months, SPLK stock dropped by -35.80%. The one-year Splunk Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.21. The average equity rating for SPLK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.48 billion, with 161.79 million shares outstanding and 149.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, SPLK stock reached a trading volume of 4904527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $119.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on SPLK stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPLK shares from 125 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 55.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SPLK Stock Performance Analysis:

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, SPLK shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.23, while it was recorded at 77.34 for the last single week of trading, and 102.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Splunk Inc. Fundamentals:

Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,017 million, or 88.90% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,476,529, which is approximately 1.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS X, LTD., holding 12,799,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.29 million in SPLK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $771.25 million in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly -0.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

280 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 18,945,262 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 14,336,622 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 108,544,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,825,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,985,058 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,683,521 shares during the same period.