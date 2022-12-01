SentinelOne Inc. [S] Stock trading around $14.50 per share: What’s Next?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] loss -6.15% or -0.95 points to close at $14.50 with a heavy trading volume of 10233416 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that SentinelOne Announces Support for Amazon Security Lake to Power Cloud Investigations.

XDR Leader Ingests OCSF Data into Singularity™ XDR to Transform SecOps.

Today, at AWS re:Invent 2022, SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced SentinelOne Singularity Cloud works with Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support hunting, threat investigations, and forensics on cloud logs within the SentinelOne Singularity XDR Platform. Amazon Security Lake is a new service that automatically centralizes an organization’s security data from cloud, on-premises, and custom sources into a customer owned, purpose-built data lake. Both Singularity Cloud and Amazon Security Lake use the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) to simplify how logs are ingested, searched, and analyzed. As a result, customers can begin investigations without any effort to parse or normalize security logs.

It opened the trading session at $14.29, the shares rose to $14.63 and dropped to $13.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for S points out that the company has recorded -41.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, S reached to a volume of 10233416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $34.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -36.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.93 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.43, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 27.58 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.49 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.16.

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $2,822 million, or 96.80% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 19,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.5 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $254.99 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 29,119,508 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 30,696,881 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 134,811,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,627,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,760,064 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,737,418 shares during the same period.