Raymond James slashes price target on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] – find out why.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] gained 2.11% or 1.78 points to close at $86.00 with a heavy trading volume of 5414221 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.25 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

It opened the trading session at $83.86, the shares rose to $86.09 and dropped to $82.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHI points out that the company has recorded 14.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 5414221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $92.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 298.33.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.31, while it was recorded at 84.38 for the last single week of trading, and 74.49 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $25,597 million, or 87.50% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 38,232,812, which is approximately 16.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,864,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.48 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -5.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

337 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 24,262,872 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 24,260,269 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 249,114,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,638,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,357,673 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,797,912 shares during the same period.