Raymond James lifts PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PBF Logistics LP [NYSE: PBFX] plunged by -$0.49 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.56 during the day while it closed the day at $19.90. The company report on November 30, 2022 that TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action.

TortoiseEcofin today announced that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP), as a result of the approved merger with PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF). As part of the transaction PBF will acquire all of the outstanding common units representing limited partner interests of PBFX it does not already own effective December 1, 2022. Due to the acquisition, PBFX will be removed from both indices at market open on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

For Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), PBFX will be removed with a special rebalancing. PBFX will be dropped from Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) without special rebalancing.

PBF Logistics LP stock has also loss -9.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBFX stock has inclined by 7.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.17% and gained 76.11% year-on date.

The market cap for PBFX stock reached $1.26 billion, with 63.09 million shares outstanding and 24.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.70K shares, PBFX reached a trading volume of 6761062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Logistics LP [PBFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBFX shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBFX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PBF Logistics LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2018, representing the official price target for PBF Logistics LP stock. On October 17, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for PBFX shares from 28 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Logistics LP is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBFX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

PBFX stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.42. With this latest performance, PBFX shares dropped by -6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for PBF Logistics LP [PBFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.62, while it was recorded at 20.88 for the last single week of trading, and 17.04 for the last 200 days.

PBF Logistics LP [PBFX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.00 and a Gross Margin at +60.27. PBF Logistics LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.71.

PBF Logistics LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PBF Logistics LP [PBFX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Logistics LP go to 1.46%.