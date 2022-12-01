Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $79

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] slipped around -0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $89.68 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Principal® Survey Finds Nonqualified Plans Critical in Key Employee Recruitment and Retention.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

As the workforce becomes more mobile, nonqualified deferred compensations plans cited as critical offering.

As employers look for ways to attract and retain the most qualified candidates, employee benefits are becoming more critical to securing top talent who play important roles in their organization1. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employees change jobs for better pay, improved benefits, opportunities for growth, or a different career altogether. New research conducted by Principal Financial Group® indicates that nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans – employer-sponsored plans that enable key employees to save more of their earnings for retirement – remain valuable in helping employers recruit and retain key talent, and important in helping participants reach retirement savings goals.

Principal Financial Group Inc. stock is now 23.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFG Stock saw the intraday high of $90.15 and lowest of $87.6442 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.17, which means current price is +46.90% above from all time high which was touched on 11/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, PFG reached a trading volume of 4840983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $78.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $75 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $89, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on PFG stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFG shares from 75 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.29.

How has PFG stock performed recently?

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, PFG shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.06, while it was recorded at 90.66 for the last single week of trading, and 73.86 for the last 200 days.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.09. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57.

Earnings analysis for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 5.57%.

Insider trade positions for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]

There are presently around $16,694 million, or 77.00% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,474,263, which is approximately -0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,852,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in PFG stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $1.78 billion in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

301 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 6,231,429 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 9,928,448 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 169,988,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,148,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,215,539 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,572,140 shares during the same period.