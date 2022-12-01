Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] moved up 1.15: Why It’s Important

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $13.23 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Plains All American Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results, Increases 2022 Guidance and Announces Multi-Year Capital Allocation Framework.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported third-quarter 2022 results and provided the following highlights and increase to 2022 guidance:.

Third-quarter Net income attributable to PAA of $384 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $941 million.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. represents 194.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.61 billion with the latest information. PAGP stock price has been found in the range of $12.895 to $13.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 6850953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on PAGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 12.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.54. Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

There are presently around $2,163 million, or 85.20% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 13,566,475, which is approximately -4.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 12,821,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.62 million in PAGP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $163.87 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 16,195,184 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 17,673,947 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 129,656,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,525,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,804,222 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,021,679 shares during the same period.