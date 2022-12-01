Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Is Currently 3.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] gained 3.81% or 0.53 points to close at $14.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3221466 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Physicians Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Announces $0.28 Net Income per Share and $0.26 Normalized FFO per Share for the Third Quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $13.92, the shares rose to $14.495 and dropped to $13.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOC points out that the company has recorded -22.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, DOC reached to a volume of 3221466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 124.19.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.56, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.24 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,055 million, or 96.20% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,396,733, which is approximately -1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,504,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.8 million in DOC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $167.58 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 12,458,384 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 11,535,996 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 187,557,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,551,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,641,374 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,109,533 shares during the same period.