Oppenheimer lifts Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Guidewire Software Inc. [NYSE: GWRE] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 4.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.31. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Guidewire to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on December 6, 2022.

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 after market close on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https://ir.guidewire.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5184485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Guidewire Software Inc. stands at 3.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for GWRE stock reached $4.77 billion, with 83.96 million shares outstanding and 81.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 997.53K shares, GWRE reached a trading volume of 5184485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWRE shares is $82.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Guidewire Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Guidewire Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on GWRE stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GWRE shares from 132 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guidewire Software Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.13.

How has GWRE stock performed recently?

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, GWRE shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.78, while it was recorded at 58.05 for the last single week of trading, and 75.17 for the last 200 days.

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.17 and a Gross Margin at +43.34. Guidewire Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.69.

Guidewire Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]

There are presently around $5,026 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,765,647, which is approximately 0.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BAMCO INC /NY/, holding 6,083,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.8 million in GWRE stocks shares; and STOCKBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, currently with $295.3 million in GWRE stock with ownership of nearly 1.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guidewire Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Guidewire Software Inc. [NYSE:GWRE] by around 5,842,094 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 5,072,861 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 73,822,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,737,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWRE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,167,162 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 457,950 shares during the same period.