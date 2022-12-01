Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST] moved up 1.04: Why It’s Important

Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: NXST] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $189.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Nexstar Media Group and PBF Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sabre and Nu Skin Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 1:.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASD:NXST) will replace Sabre Corp. (NASD:SABR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sabre will replace Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is acquiring Flagstar Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Sabre has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. represents 38.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.10 billion with the latest information. NXST stock price has been found in the range of $183.51 to $191.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 416.60K shares, NXST reached a trading volume of 7318306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXST shares is $217.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $181 to $246. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Nexstar Media Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Neutral rating on NXST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nexstar Media Group Inc. is set at 6.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXST in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for NXST stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, NXST shares gained by 10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.38 for Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.04, while it was recorded at 180.22 for the last single week of trading, and 177.53 for the last 200 days.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nexstar Media Group Inc. go to 20.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NXST]

There are presently around $6,901 million, or 97.80% of NXST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,472,727, which is approximately -3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,512,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.28 million in NXST stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $378.08 million in NXST stock with ownership of nearly -0.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nexstar Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Nexstar Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:NXST] by around 2,120,390 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 3,447,559 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 30,836,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,404,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXST stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 706,730 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 678,160 shares during the same period.