MetLife Inc. [MET] is 22.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price surged by 0.83 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on November 21, 2022 that MetLife Announces Legal Plan Offering for the Federal Family.

The Federal Legal plan, provided by MetLife Legal Plans, offers protection to over 9 million federal employees, retirees, and certain members of the uniformed services.

MetLife announced today that the MetLife Federal Legal plan is now available to 9 million federal employees, retirees, and certain members of the uniformed services. Under the MetLife Federal Legal plan, participants and their dependents gain access to a network of over 18,000 highly qualified attorneys and coverage for a broad range of personal legal matters.

A sum of 6392406 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.39M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $76.97 and dropped to a low of $74.885 until finishing in the latest session at $76.70.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.11.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.59 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.43, while it was recorded at 76.43 for the last single week of trading, and 66.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 0.07%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,362 million, or 75.50% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,370,137, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,816,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in MET stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.28 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -11.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 29,338,191 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 35,324,973 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 513,724,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 578,388,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,578,052 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,358,006 shares during the same period.