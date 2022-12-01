McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Revenue clocked in at $23.27 billion, up 1.76% YTD: What’s Next?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] jumped around 1.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $272.79 at the close of the session, up 0.51%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that McDONALD’S REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Global comparable sales increased nearly 10%, with growth across all segments.

U.S. comparable sales increased more than 6% for the quarter, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth for the segment.

McDonald’s Corporation stock is now 1.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCD Stock saw the intraday high of $273.31 and lowest of $268.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 281.67, which means current price is +25.32% above from all time high which was touched on 11/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, MCD reached a trading volume of 5186398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $288.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $275 to $295. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $290 to $295, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on MCD stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCD shares from 242 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 117.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has MCD stock performed recently?

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, MCD shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.66, while it was recorded at 273.07 for the last single week of trading, and 251.27 for the last 200 days.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 6.67%.

Insider trade positions for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]

There are presently around $137,298 million, or 70.10% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,570,353, which is approximately 0.497% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,901,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.61 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.47 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly 1.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,254 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 15,906,616 shares. Additionally, 1,175 investors decreased positions by around 16,255,524 shares, while 407 investors held positions by with 471,148,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,311,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,466,698 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,796 shares during the same period.