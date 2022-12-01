Market cap of UGI Corporation [UGI] reaches 8.40B – now what?

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $38.65 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that UGI Reports Fiscal 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Issues Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) reported financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and provided guidance for fiscal year 2023.

UGI Corporation represents 209.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.40 billion with the latest information. UGI stock price has been found in the range of $37.77 to $39.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, UGI reached a trading volume of 5846146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $46 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for UGI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for UGI stock

UGI Corporation [UGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, UGI shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.02, while it was recorded at 38.71 for the last single week of trading, and 37.84 for the last 200 days.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43 and a Gross Margin at +24.15. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 6.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at UGI Corporation [UGI]

There are presently around $6,699 million, or 85.00% of UGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,641,256, which is approximately -1.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,130,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.64 million in UGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $614.07 million in UGI stock with ownership of nearly -13.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UGI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI] by around 11,351,902 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 11,444,836 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 150,526,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,323,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,919,137 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,410 shares during the same period.