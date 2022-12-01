Market cap of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] reaches 9.98B – now what?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] traded at a high on 11/30/22, posting a 1.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.78. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb Celebrates Highly Anticipated Grand Opening.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Active Adult Community Opens in Aurora, Illinois with Six Decorated Model Homes.

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, announces the grand opening of Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb – its first new community in the greater Chicago area in over 15 years. Located in Aurora, this resort-style community debuted six fully furnished model homes at a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony this month.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5963891 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PulteGroup Inc. stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.34%.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $9.98 billion, with 230.97 million shares outstanding and 226.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 5963891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $50.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $41 to $48, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PHM stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PHM shares from 56 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.25, while it was recorded at 44.38 for the last single week of trading, and 42.52 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.36 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.10.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $9,230 million, or 94.40% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,468,912, which is approximately -1.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,237,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $951.01 million in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $479.52 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 11,578,951 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 15,278,785 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 179,262,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,120,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,656,843 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,053,680 shares during the same period.