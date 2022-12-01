Market cap of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] reaches 57.54B – now what?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] slipped around -1.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $121.81 at the close of the session, down -1.34%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that HONOR Veterans Employee Network Raises $25,000+ for K9s for Warriors.

In October, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) employees and community members participated in the second Spirit of Freedom 5K race hosted by HONOR, MPC’s Veterans employee network chapter in Findlay, Ohio. The race raised more than $25,000 for K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury and military trauma.

More than 100 employees and members of the Findlay community participated in the in-person race, and nearly 130 employees across MPC participated in the virtual race option. Participants could choose to walk, run or ruck. Rucking is a common military term used to describe soldiers carrying a weighted backpack or military gear.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is now 90.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPC Stock saw the intraday high of $124.93 and lowest of $120.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 127.62, which means current price is +89.53% above from all time high which was touched on 11/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 7542847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $134.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $102, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.49, while it was recorded at 123.60 for the last single week of trading, and 95.50 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +5.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation go to 22.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $44,943 million, or 79.60% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,895,065, which is approximately -4.959% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,029,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.24 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.19 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -9.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 15,521,238 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 45,389,233 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 308,048,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,959,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,201 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,552,578 shares during the same period.