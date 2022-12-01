Market cap of Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] reaches 13.45B – now what?

Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ: LBRDK] closed the trading session at $90.86 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.52, while the highest price level was $91.61. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Charter to Participate in Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Annual Investor Meeting.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, “Charter”) today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mr. Rutledge’s remarks are scheduled to begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on the event’s registration website, http://timesevents.nytimes.com/LibertyMedia2022InvestorDay. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.libertybroadband.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.60 percent and weekly performance of 1.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, LBRDK reached to a volume of 5902150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRDK shares is $125.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRDK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Broadband Corporation is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRDK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32.

LBRDK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, LBRDK shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRDK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.52, while it was recorded at 89.91 for the last single week of trading, and 111.68 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +44.43. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Liberty Broadband Corporation [LBRDK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,512 million, or 95.57% of LBRDK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRDK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,302,948, which is approximately -4.812% of the company’s market cap and around 7.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,873,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $806.22 million in LBRDK stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $771.98 million in LBRDK stock with ownership of nearly 2.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Broadband Corporation [NASDAQ:LBRDK] by around 8,638,752 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 17,322,737 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 89,737,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,699,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRDK stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,487 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,958,355 shares during the same period.