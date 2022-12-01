Market cap of Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] reaches 993.04M – now what?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] gained 3.39% or 0.04 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5165899 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Denison Announces Completion of Wheeler River EIS Conformity Review and Commencement of Technical Review.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) has completed its conformity review of the draft Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) submitted for the proposed in-situ recovery (“ISR”) uranium mine and processing plant (the “Project”) planned for Denison’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River”). The CNSC determined that the draft EIS met the requirements for the advancement of the Environmental Assessment (“EA”) process. Denison is also pleased to report that the federal technical review of the EIS, which is being completed under the provisions of the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 (“CEAA 2012”), has now commenced. View PDF version.

Kevin Himbeault, Denison’s Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs, commented, “Clearing the CNSC conformity review and commencing the formal technical review phase is an important initial achievement as part of the EIS review for Wheeler River – ensuring the continued progression of the regulatory process for what is proposed as Canada’s first ISR uranium mining operation. Our team looks forward to showcasing the superior standard of environmental sustainability assessed for the Project, as we work with the regulatory technical review teams in the coming months.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.19, the shares rose to $1.23 and dropped to $1.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DNN points out that the company has recorded 0.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, DNN reached to a volume of 5165899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DNN stock

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1976, while it was recorded at 1.1940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2730 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.