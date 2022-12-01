Market cap of Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] reaches 11.48B – now what?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] closed the trading session at $71.83 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.9703, while the highest price level was $73.25. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Darling Ingredients Executive Vice President, Rousselot Jos Vervoort to Retire; Jeroen Colpaert to Succeed Vervoort.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) ) the world’s leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that Jos Vervoort, Executive Vice President, Rousselot (Darling Ingredients’ collagen brand), will retire effective June 30, 2023, after more than 16 years of service. Jeroen Colpaert has been named to succeed Vervoort, effective Jan. 2, 2023.

Vervoort has served as Executive Vice President, Rousselot since 2017. He has been instrumental in developing Rousselot into the world leader in collagen peptides. He has served in a number of different capacities for Darling Ingredients and its predecessor VION Ingredients since March 2006, including Vice President, Rousselot and Managing Director, Rousselot EMEA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.67 percent and weekly performance of -0.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, DAR reached to a volume of 11717400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $99.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DAR stock trade performance evaluation

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -8.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.81, while it was recorded at 71.55 for the last single week of trading, and 73.43 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70 and a Gross Margin at +19.90. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 42.99%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,618 million, or 97.10% of DAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,798,386, which is approximately 2.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,246,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in DAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $468.24 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 11,805,277 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 11,918,961 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 124,103,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,827,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,897,571 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,080 shares during the same period.