Market Analysts see Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gaining to $185. Time to buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE: MMC] jumped around 4.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $173.18 at the close of the session, up 2.67%. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Lattice Powers More Effective Compensation Practices and Pay Transparency for Businesses with Mercer Alliance.

Lattice Compensation Benchmarking Powered by Mercer offers companies the opportunity to tap into global, curated data based on their specific parameters.

Lattice, the leading provider of people success software that empowers business leaders to build engaged and high-performing teams and inspire winning cultures, today announced that Mercer Compensation Benchmark data is now available through Lattice’s new Compensation product. Mercer is a most trusted global consulting leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock is now -0.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMC Stock saw the intraday high of $173.96 and lowest of $167.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 183.14, which means current price is +21.27% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, MMC reached a trading volume of 4992591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $174.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $163 to $145, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on MMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 48.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MMC stock performed recently?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.18, while it was recorded at 170.51 for the last single week of trading, and 159.97 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. go to 8.30%.

Insider trade positions for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [MMC]

There are presently around $76,006 million, or 90.80% of MMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,528,811, which is approximately 0.524% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,313,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 billion in MMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.81 billion in MMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. [NYSE:MMC] by around 19,460,352 shares. Additionally, 486 investors decreased positions by around 23,835,045 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 395,587,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,882,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMC stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,062,365 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 854,200 shares during the same period.