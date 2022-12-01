Market Analysts see Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX: FSP] loss -1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $2.92 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (the “Company”, “FSP”, “we” or “our”) (NYSE American: FSP), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

George J. Carter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented as follows:.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. represents 103.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $315.45 million with the latest information. FSP stock price has been found in the range of $2.78 to $2.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 909.34K shares, FSP reached a trading volume of 4815299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSP shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Franklin Street Properties Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Street Properties Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Street Properties Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for FSP stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, FSP shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.04 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.33 and a Gross Margin at +10.24. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.87.

An analysis of insider ownership at Franklin Street Properties Corp. [FSP]

There are presently around $255 million, or 85.00% of FSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,494,571, which is approximately -3.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,551,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.57 million in FSP stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $20.19 million in FSP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. [AMEX:FSP] by around 6,490,236 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 7,301,587 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 73,598,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,390,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,949,714 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,680 shares during the same period.