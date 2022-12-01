Market Analysts see First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gaining to $190. Time to buy?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.90%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Commercial Operation Commences at National Grid Renewables’ Noble Solar & Storage Project.

275 MW solar, 125 MWh storage ERCOT project located in Denton County, Texas.

National Grid Renewables announced today the start of commercial operation at its Noble Solar and Storage Project (Noble) in Denton County, Texas. Noble is a 275 megawatt (MW) solar and 125 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage project located in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market that began construction last year.

Over the last 12 months, FSLR stock rose by 66.53%. The one-year First Solar Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.58. The average equity rating for FSLR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.20 billion, with 106.60 million shares outstanding and 101.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, FSLR stock reached a trading volume of 8665836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $158.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $89 to $162, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on FSLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 7.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.27.

FSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.90. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.12, while it was recorded at 168.17 for the last single week of trading, and 98.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Solar Inc. Fundamentals:

First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

FSLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,480 million, or 83.90% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,379,602, which is approximately -2.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,457,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $745.5 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 17.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 12,752,774 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 9,850,299 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 61,326,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,929,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,226,932 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,575,108 shares during the same period.