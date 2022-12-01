Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] closed the trading session at $99.93 on 11/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.26, while the highest price level was $100.42. The company report on November 30, 2022 that For Marine Tyler Klemas, Supporting Veterans Is a Passion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.74 percent and weekly performance of 2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 6050967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $103.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $112 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $112, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

DUK stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.62 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.30, while it was recorded at 98.93 for the last single week of trading, and 104.74 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.78%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49,147 million, or 64.50% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,549,902, which is approximately 1.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,910,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.51 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 1.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 911 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 18,035,573 shares. Additionally, 716 investors decreased positions by around 17,903,946 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 455,873,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,812,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,495,282 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,690,286 shares during the same period.